A group of Pittsburgh musicians who are at home and social distancing because of the coronavirus pandemic are bringing people together with music.

Slide Guitar – Dirk Miller (Rusted Root)

Backing Vocals and Keys – Charmaine Evonne

Drums – Tracey Whorton (Jenn Wertz Band, Venus In Furs)

Bass – Andrew Belsick (LoFi Delphi)

Violin – Megan Williams (The Turpentiners, Emily Rogers)

Vocal and Guitar – Peter Guellard (Venus In Furs)