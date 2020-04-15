This SINday on an all New MKULTRASOUND PodCast: AZ and Yvette Lera Interview Ilker Yücel and Play Two of His Songs

Due to the recent death of MK ULTRA’s founder Alex Zanders father last week the show which was originally planned to air did not. Not to mention other things such as the home office water being shut off on Easter Sunday due to a busted pipe. We are happy to return to SoundCloud and YouTube this week.



As the Editor-in-Chief for ReGen Magazine – an online publication focusing on industrial/electro/goth/alternative music, Ilker takes the MK ULTRA Magazine approach to interviewing the many varied personalities of the genres. He was also featured a month ago in the Industrial Evolution expose by Mark Williams and Angela Denk featured on the MK ULTRA website which can be read here:

www.mkblog.mk-magazine.com/news_7-08/2020/03/13/industrial-evolution/