Joan Jett Shares ‘I Hate Myself For Loving You’ Home Video

(hennemusic) Joan Jett And The Blackhearts are streaming video of a live, in-home performance of their 1988 hit, “I Hate Myself For Loving You”, from isolation during the pandemic.

The lead single from their sixth studio album, “Up Your Alley”, reached No. 8 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and was nominated for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal at the 31st Grammy Awards.

“I Hate Myself For Loving You” is the latest in home video concert footage shared by Jett, who recently posted their 1987 single, “Light Of Day.”

Jett is currently scheduled to join Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison for a summer stadium tour of the US, with shows set to begin June 18 in Jacksonville, FL.

“Everything’s still a go,” Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee recently told Billboard. “We’re all in constant communication. [Bassist] Nikki [Sixx] and I have been in several production meetings. You’re talking multiple stadiums, so it’s like two kids in a candy store putting together something people are going to walk [away from] saying, ‘Are you fucking kidding me?!’ That’s our mission right now, and it’s definitely headed in that direction.”