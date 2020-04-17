RAMMSTEIN Is ‘Working On A Solution’ For Previously Announced Tour Dates

German industrial metallers RAMMSTEIN have released a statement about the fate of their previously announced spring/summer tour.

The band’s European trek was scheduled to kick off May 25 and run through August 4, with a U.S. tour to follow from August 20 through September 27.

As most European concerts and festivals this summer have been canceled during lockdowns imposed to curtail the COVID-19 outbreak, RAMMSTEIN took to its social media earlier today to address fans’ concerns about the band’s shows.

The group wrote: “Recently, several international governments have extended their bans on large-scale events. Also affected, unfortunately, are some of the dates for the 2020 RAMMSTEIN Tour.

“We are working on a solution for this difficult situation together with our partners in all the affected countries, and we hope for the understanding of those who have purchased tickets for the coming shows.

“As soon as we have precise and definitive information, we will communicate this immediately.

“Until then we ask for your understanding and patience, and we would also please request that you refrain for the time being from addressing further questions to the local event organizers, the band management, or the ticketsystems. An update will follow as soon as possible.”

RAMMSTEIN’s seventh, untitled album came out last May via UME/Spinefarm in Europe and Caroline Records in the U.S. The band’s first studio disc since 2009’s “Liebe Ist Für Alle Da” was produced by Olsen Involtini with RAMMSTEIN and was mixed at a Santa Monica, California studio with Rich Costey, an American producer who has previously worked with MUSE, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE and FRANZ FERDINAND, among others.

RAMMSTEIN guitarist Richard Kruspe told Metal Wani about the making of the band’s new album: “Well, when I thought to do another RAMMSTEIN record, I was like, ‘No, I’m going to do that. I’m not going through more suffering.’ That was four years ago. But what we did in the beginning is we said ‘Let’s get together and try to come up with three or four songs.’ We didn’t really put any pressure on us, which was very important at this time. While we were starting to rehearse and stuff and getting ideas, I thought, ‘Wow, it’s actually very good. Things have changed.’ All of a sudden, there’s a certain kind of respect that I always missed a little bit. We just had good chemistry, which reminded me of the first time when we started. Then I felt, like, ‘What would interest me on a new RAMMSTEIN record?’ I thought, ‘Every time people talk RAMMSTEIN, it’s about fire. It’s all about the show.’ Nobody talks about the music anymore for RAMMSTEIN, and it kind of bothered me. I was thinking, ‘I want to do another record. It has to be musical in a way that can really stand out from other records.’ That was my goal, or our goal.”