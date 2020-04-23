Projekt presents the return of Australia’s Shinjuku Thief with first time digital availability of the Witch Trilogy. Download all three albums at our Bandcamp page; the second part of the trilogy — the Witch Hunter — is name-your-price.

The Witch Hammer | 1993 • $4.99

The Witch Hunter | 1995 • name-your-price

The Witch Haven | 2002 • $4.99

Shinjuku Thief is the recording project of Australian musician and soundtrack composer, Darrin Verhagen. Whilst releases have varied in style — from gothic orchestral, tribal ambient, through to more industrial genres — all are united by an intensely cinematic richness. The heyday for Shinjuku, and Darrin’s Dorobo label, was the fertile 1992-2002 decade, though Verhagen never stopped creating music. In Australia, he composes for contemporary dance, mainstage and experimental theatre, cable station idents, live productions and film. By day, he is also a soundtrack senior lecturer in the RMIT University Digital Media program. He has been mounting immersive gallery installations as part of the (((20hz))) collective, and most recently has been working on an industrial big band album (inspired by JG Thirwell).

“Verhagen utilizes his interest in German expressionist film, atmospheric horror and the darker side of classical composition to create what the CD quite accurately labels a ‘gothic orchestral soundscape.’ In other words, it’s ambient classical music to creep out by. Verhagen writes truly haunting themes, the kind you play in the drawing room at dusk.” — A long ago review that we have lost track of the writer’s name.

Darrin says, “As people can see by my website (not updated for about 20 years!) I’m not great at online presence, promotion and the like. I’m immensely grateful to Sam for encouraging me to get the Shinjuku Thief catalog up on digital platforms. In retrospect, it was such a great, creative time – back when I had the luxury to just work on music as a hobby, and allow it to go wherever it wanted. For the Witch Trilogy, it was a period before the wealth of amazing sample libraries (Spitfire, 8DIO, Sonic Couture etc) – which, as a result, led to a much more active approach to DIY sampling. Listening back, I’m hearing the interesting workarounds and creative payoffs of those restrictions – exploring, excavating, juxtaposing elements with little sense of where any given track was going when it began. It has been a beautiful experience revisiting these worlds, and immediately being transported back into the landscapes (and headscapes) of these rich, strange territories. Great to be able to share them again!”