SINthetik Messiah “Split Damage” EP

“Industrial Bass” artist SINTHETIK MESSIAH has announced the release of Split Damage; a special 2-track EP that pushes the boundaries previously set by the artist, entering into a post-trip hop arena.

Split Damage consists of two tracks that were influenced by the 90’s trip-hop sound.

For fans of: Portishead, Poe, Massive Attack and many others.

BIOGRAPHY:

Home-grown on the bayous of Louisiana, professional sound designer Bug Gigabyte has been the main composer, producer and sound engineer for SINthetik Messiah since the very beginning. Bug is known in Louisiana for creating Industrial Dubstep under his band name, SINthetik Messiah. Recently, the band was also named as one of the top rock acts in the Acadiana area{South Louisiana,USA) by The Times of Acadiana in 2019. SINthetik Messiah has also received radio play throughout the globe on physical and digital radio stations.

Bug also started SMTV: SINthetik Messiah Television, which is a non-profit, art-based television program that helps give financial relief to art and music teachers in the Louisiana state public school system. SINthetik Messiah has also received recognition in both newspaper and digital publications for the benefit work they put back into the communities throughout the gulf coast of the USA.

https://www.facebook.com/SINthetikMessiahOfficial

http://www.sinthetikmessiah.bandcamp.com/