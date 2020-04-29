MARILYN MANSON’s New Album Is ‘Finished’ And It Is A ‘Masterpiece,’ Says Collaborator SHOOTER JENNINGS

Marilyn Manson has completed work on his highly anticipated new studio album.

The project’s status was revealed by collaborator Shooter Jennings, who took to his Instagram to say that the follow-up to 2017’s “Heaven Upside Down” was “finished,” also calling it a “masterpiece.” Manson replied to Shooter‘s post, writing in the comments “Finished masterpiece album” and “Shit is gonna get real.”

In April 2019, Manson said that his upcoming album was nearly done, later adding that he wouldn’t compare his new record to his past work.

“I’m in a mode in life where I wanted to tell stories with this record, and it’s sort of like a wax museum of my thoughts, a study of the chamber of horrors in my head,” he said. “All the romance and hope you can have in the world, here in the End Times where it can be a different kind of apocalypse for each person listening to the record. I tried to paint it with words, and Shooter with sounds, so you can see and hear all of your longing, your passion and despair. That’s sort of a dramatic explanation of it. But it is full of drama. I wouldn’t compare it to any of my other records, but you hear a bit of everything. It’s like I’ve focused everything into one spot, finally.”

Manson‘s guitarist Paul Wiley will also appear on the new disc, as will his new drummer, Brandon Pertzborn (of BLACK FLAG, DOYLE and HO99O9).

Manson and Jennings previously teamed up in 2016 to record a cover version of “Cat People (Putting Out Fire)” for Jennings‘s “Countach (For Giorgio)” LP, a covers collection featuring songs by electronic-music pioneer Giorgio Moroder.