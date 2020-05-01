51 PEG RELEASE NEW EP ENTITLED “CUT THE WIRE”

The Baltimore-based band 51 Peg originally debuted in 2000 with their “Strange Appointments” album. Since that time, 51 Peg has released a number of EPs, shared stages with the likes of 30 Seconds to Mars, Orgy and the Birthday Massacre and released their critically acclaimed album “A\VOID” in 2018. Now, 51 Peg’s catchy brand of dark synth rock is on full display on their new EP entitled “Cut the Wire” that features their best material to date. In advance of it’s Summer release on all digital and streaming outlets, “Cut the Wire” is now available on Bandcamp as a “name your price” release, just in time for the 20th Anniversary of their debut album.

https://51peg.bandcamp.com/album/cut-the-wire

Brian Fasani – drums \ additional synths

Carlo Pizarro – guitars \ bass

Jeff Sargent – vocals

Tim Phillips – synths

www.51peg.com