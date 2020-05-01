Coming to the MKULTRASOUND PodCast with Alex Zander and Yvette Lera

Until our state and city government lifts the quarantine and social distancing laws we’re going to get through by doing phone interviews with guest the likes of Billie Pulera of Electric Revolution this Sunday and May 10 and Pete Guellard of MACE/The Electric Hellfire Club/Blitzkrieg/Venus in Furs on May 10.

Coming soon will be an expose and interview with Daughter of Darkness creator/photographer Jeremy Saffer. Daughters of Darkness is a collection of fine art portraits of women in corpse paint.

And early summer prepare for an entire show in defense of the Freedom of Speech with guests from the documentary NO SAFE SPACES. My lifelong battle against those who generation after generation want to snuff out our First Amendment right that dates back to the 1700’s. Sure to gather a lot of press and stir up the social justice “warriors”.