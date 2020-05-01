MÖTLEY CRÜE, DEF LEPPARD And POISON Are ‘Weighing All Options’ Regarding ‘The Stadium Tour’

MÖTLEY CRÜE, DEF LEPPARD, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS have issued an official statement regarding the status of their previously announced “The Stadium Tour”.

Most concerts and festivals have been canceled or rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the globe. Shows aren’t going to happen in May, and several major events that were slated to happen this summer have been called off. And with each passing day, more summer tours are in greater jeopardy of being scrapped, including “The Stadium Tour”.

Earlier today, MÖTLEY CRÜE, DEF LEPPARD, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS released the following joint statement regarding the fate of the summer trek:

Last month, Billboard published an interview with Tommy Lee in which the MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer said that “The Stadium Tour” was “still a go.” During the chat, which happened on April 1, Lee insisted: “Everything’s still a go. We’re all in constant communication. Nikki [Sixx, bassist] and I have been in several production meetings.”

Lee added: “By the time all this fucking apocalyptic bullshit is over, I think everyone’s going to be in a really good mood to go out and have the fucking best time ever. I really do. I hope everyone stays inside, and we can get a fucking grip on this and get back to people having their normal lives.”

“The Stadium Tour” is currently scheduled to kick off on June 18 in Jacksonville, Florida. The 31-date trek will mark the CRÜE‘s first live dates since wrapping its 2014/2015 farewell tour, although it remains to be seen whether large public gatherings will be viable again by the time the tour is slated to begin.

CRÜE toured with POISON back in 2011 and DEF LEPPARD teamed up with POISON for a string of road dates in 2017 — but the upcoming jaunt marks the first time all four acts have hit the road together for an extended tour.