Celebrate The Loudest Day Of The Year: MOTÖRHEAD Day

“Ace Of Spades” — the title track of MOTÖRHEAD‘s 1980 iconic, game changing album — isn’t just one of the greatest hard rock songs ever written, it has truly become a lifestyle anthem for several generations of rockers, metalheads, punks, bikers, athletes, rebels, outcasts, and freethinkers all around the world.

Few songs in modern history can instantly ignite the adrenaline of music fans the way the song’s opening dirty bass riff and drum roll can. From zero to 100 mph in a matter of seconds, that speaker-destroying opening riff is unstoppable. And the song changed the course of hard rock… forever.

Now, 40 years later we are celebrating this milestone album’s anniversary on Motörhead Day 2020, “The 8th Of May”, by inviting you, and fans from around the globe, to join us on this special day where everything is louder than everything else!

Here’s what’ll be happening on the day:

* Worldwide premiere of new video: A new lyric video for the most iconic of MOTÖRHEAD songs, “Ace Of Spades”, will premiere here.

* Warpig your face: Use a unique Facebook and Instagram filter of the snarling embodiment of MOTÖRHEAD to transform your face.

* Limited-edition road crew merchandise: A limited-edition Road Crew merchandise capsule will be released on the webstore. A portion of the proceeds of the Road Crew merchandise will be going to Live Nation‘s Crew Nation fund to provide financial support to touring crews affected at this time. #WeAreTheRoadCrew

* Raise a toast to MOTÖRHEAD! Fill a glass with your favourite libation and post your toast to MOTÖRHEAD online with the hashtag #8thofmay. Jack and Coke optional.

Join Motörhead Day here.

MOTÖRHEAD mainman Lemmy died in December 2015 at the age of 70 shortly after learning he had been diagnosed with cancer.

He had dealt with several health issues over the last few years of his life, including heart trouble, forcing him to cut back on his famous smoking habits.

MOTÖRHEAD had to cancel a number of shows in 2015 because of Lemmy‘s poor health, although the band did manage to complete one final European tour a couple of weeks before his death.