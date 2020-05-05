New Adoration Destroyed “You Should See Me in a Crown” Video

Adoration Destroyed have just released a new video for their surprising take on Billie Eilish’s smash hit “You Should See Me in a Crown.” Filmed in Austin, Texas at the famed Elysium nightclub, this video comes on the heels of Adoration Destroyed’s latest 3 song single that features “You Should See Me in a Crown” along with two new songs, “Blackout Again” and “Tonight.” Released by Cleopatra Records, the single has been in the Top 20 of Bandcamp’s Goth and Industrial charts since it was released in late April.

Director of photography: Jenner Carnelian

Additional cinematography and editing: Erik Gustafson https://www.facebook.com/EGCine/

Additional visual FX: Karl Whinnery Connect on Social: https://www.facebook.com/AdorationDes… https://adorationdestroyed.bandcamp.com/

Connect with Cleopatra Records:

https://www.facebook.com/CleopatraRec… https://www.instagram.com/cleopatrare… https://twitter.com/cleopatrarecord https://soundcloud.com/cleopatra-recs https://www.dailymotion.com/Cleopatra… https://vimeo.com/cleopatrarecords https://open.spotify.com/user/cleopat… https://www.linkedin.com/company/cleo…

