SNOG RELEASE NEW ALBUM AND VIDEO

The legendary Australian outfit Snog have just released ‘Lullabies For The Lithium Age’ their latest in a prolific career that began with their debut album Lies Inc., in 1992. ‘Lullabies For The Lithium Age’ is an epoch-defining recording that almost wasn’t. After undergoing a recent extended mental health crisis, one that required constant supervision and medication, SNOG’s leader David Thrussell was finally able to complete ‘Lullabies For The Lithium Age.’ The result is a mature and fully-realized statement in voice, song and philosophy. The album was just released by Metropolis Records on clear vinyl, CD (with 6 bonus tracks) and via all digital and streaming outlets along with a brand new video for one the album’s finest songs “Spätzle Machine” that can be viewed here:

