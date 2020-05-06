SNOG RELEASE NEW ALBUM AND VIDEO

Posted on May 6, 2020 by Alex Zander

The legendary Australian outfit Snog have just released ‘Lullabies For The Lithium Age’ their latest in a prolific career that began with their debut album Lies Inc., in 1992. ‘Lullabies For The Lithium Age’ is an epoch-defining recording that almost wasn’t. After undergoing a recent extended mental health crisis, one that required constant supervision and medication, SNOG’s leader David Thrussell was finally able to complete ‘Lullabies For The Lithium Age.’ The result is a mature and fully-realized statement in voice, song and philosophy. The album was just released by Metropolis Records on clear vinyl, CD (with 6 bonus tracks) and via all digital and streaming outlets along with a brand new video for one the album’s finest songs “Spätzle Machine” that can be viewed here:

Bio: www.metropolis-records.com/artist/snog

www.metropolis-records.com/product/11762/lullabies-for-the-lithium-age

Share Button
This entry was posted in Blog Headlines. Bookmark the permalink.

About Alex Zander

Alex Zander resides in Chicago, IL and is the founder and publisher of MK ULTRA Magazine, established 1995. He can also be heard on the MKULTRASOUND PodCast www.soundcloud.com/mkultrasoundpodcast

Comments are closed.