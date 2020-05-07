Tennessee metal veterans DISARRAY release first new material in over a decade

Nashville based metal outfit, Disarray, have recently released a new 4 song studio EP, their first collection of new recordings in over a decade.



Titled Born To Overcome, the record was born out of the Covid-19 quarantine, with guitarist / vocalist Charlie Bonnet III fighting the ‘stay at home’ boredom by digging through boxes of old recordings. He describes finding the EP material as an accident. “My initial plan was just to hunt down some old pre-production stuff to put on Spotify for the die-hard fans. I thought if I die from this stupid virus, I don’t want these songs to go unheard because they are on some random tape that gets tossed out. But then I found this session just sitting there, basically done. I had completely forgotten about it. A few small tweaks and edits, and it was ready for the world to hear.”

The band dropped the news on their Facebook page, to the shock and delight of long-time fans. “It only took a pandemic to get us releasing new music again, right? lol” they stated. As for the production, Bonnet says “There is no production. It’s a cross between the first Cro-Mags and Metallica Garage Days. We did it in our jam room. I like to refer to it as Electric Laundry Land Studio,” he says with a laugh.



Formed in 1993, Disarray took the metal underground by storm, releasing two independent EPs, Widespread Human Disaster in 1995, and Bleed in 1996. The buzz on these two releases caught the attention of Eclipse Records, who signed the band, releasing A Lesson In Respect in 1999, followed by the Dave Brockie (GWAR) produced In The Face Of The Enemy in 2002. Pro-Pain leader Gary Meskil produced the ferocious Edge Of My Demise in the fall of 2003, but the band failed to find label support, and went on hiatus a few years after. Bonnet then switched his focus to a Nashville songwriter career, but kept one foot in the metal scene, handling publicity and co-management duties for Steve ‘Zetro’ Souza’s then band Hatriot, and doing an occasional one-off gig with Disarray.



Born To Overcome is available on all digital sites now. More information can be found at the official Facebook page Disarray

