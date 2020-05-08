RAMMSTEIN Officially Cancels 2020 European Stadium Tour

German industrial metallers RAMMSTEIN have canceled their 2020 European stadium tour. The trek was due to kick off on May 25 in Klagenfurt, Austria and conclude on August 4 in Aarhus. Denmark.

Earlier today, RAMMSTEIN released the following statement: “Due to local event restrictions related to COVID-19, which now affect almost all planned dates, the band’s 2020 stadium tour can unfortunately not take place.

“We are currently checking whether it is possible to reschedule the dates and will communicate any updates as soon as possible!

“All tickets will remain valid until then.

“Thank you again for your understanding and patience.”

RAMMSTEIN has not yet officially called off its U.S. tour, which is scheduled to run from August 20 through September 27.

RAMMSTEIN‘s seventh, untitled album came out in May 2019 via UME/Spinefarm in Europe and Caroline Records in the U.S. The band’s first studio disc since 2009’s “Liebe Ist Für Alle Da” was produced by Olsen Involtini with RAMMSTEIN and was mixed at a Santa Monica, California studio with Rich Costey, an American producer who has previously worked with MUSE, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE and FRANZ FERDINAND, among others.

RAMMSTEIN guitarist Richard Kruspe told Metal Wani about the making of the band’s new album: “Well, when I thought to do another RAMMSTEIN record, I was like, ‘No, I’m going to do that. I’m not going through more suffering.’ That was four years ago. But what we did in the beginning is we said ‘Let’s get together and try to come up with three or four songs.’ We didn’t really put any pressure on us, which was very important at this time. While we were starting to rehearse and stuff and getting ideas, I thought, ‘Wow, it’s actually very good. Things have changed.’ All of a sudden, there’s a certain kind of respect that I always missed a little bit. We just had good chemistry, which reminded me of the first time when we started. Then I felt, like, ‘What would interest me on a new RAMMSTEIN record?’ I thought, ‘Every time people talk RAMMSTEIN, it’s about fire. It’s all about the show.’ Nobody talks about the music anymore for RAMMSTEIN, and it kind of bothered me. I was thinking, ‘I want to do another record. It has to be musical in a way that can really stand out from other records.’ That was my goal, or our goal.”