SHE HATES EMOTIONS Album “Melancholic Maniac”

The Eighties – a decade of artistic and musical freedom, heyday of New Wave and Dark Wave, the pioneering years of the movement that led into the dark music scene and movement. These were the times that shaped the artistic path of Chris Pohl (Blutengel). Now he wishes to pay tribute to his musical influences: She Hates Emotions. The album “Melancholic Maniac” will be out on May 15th!

With all the danceable and catchy tunes, the She Hates Emotions album title “Melancholic Maniac” fits just perfectly: “The songs deal a lot with the fear of being abandoned or with loneliness in general, with love and death,” says Chris, who thus gives a lead to his devoted Blutengel fans.

Nevertheless: “Melancholic Maniac” is certainly not a Blutengel album, but it does transmit the prime times of bands like Depeche Mode, Anne Clark, Human League, Fad Gadget, Camouflage or Alphaville into the 21st century: She Hates Emotions.

