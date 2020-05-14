Project Pitchfork reissue ‘Black’ at the end of July on 2 double vinyl (incl. 2CD) sets

SOURCE: Side-Line.com

Out on July 31st is the reissue of Project Pitchfork’s 2003 album “Black”. “Black” will be released on double vinyl (with 2CDs included) in 2 versions: a clear and a black splatter version. The 2CD sets hold 5 bonus tracks on the second CD. Both sets will be limited to 500 copies.

“Black” is the band’s 16th studio album and was released in multiple formats, including a double-disc deluxe version, featuring two b-sides and three remixes. The song “Rain” was released as a music video to promote the record.