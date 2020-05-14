Project Pitchfork reissue ‘Black’ at the end of July on 2 double vinyl (incl. 2CD) sets

May 14, 2020
Out on July 31st is the reissue of Project Pitchfork’s 2003 album “Black”. “Black” will be released on double vinyl (with 2CDs included) in 2 versions: a clear and a black splatter version. The 2CD sets hold 5 bonus tracks on the second CD. Both sets will be limited to 500 copies.

“Black” is the band’s 16th studio album and was released in multiple formats, including a double-disc deluxe version, featuring two b-sides and three remixes. The song “Rain” was released as a music video to promote the record.

