UK Electro-Industrial Band BIOMECHANIMAL Unleash Their New Single, “Haksal”

UK electro-industrial act BIOMECHANIMAL present their new single, “Haksal (학살)”, a love letter to modular synthesis and mid-tempo bass music.

Their new 3-track EP features remixes from up-and-coming industrial bass producer Social Kid, and rhythmic noise veteran ESA: Electronic Substance Abuse. This single is a furious blend of industrial sound design and modern EDM.

For fans of: AMDUSCIA, CELLDWELLER and AESTHETIC PERFECTION

“Haksal (학살)” is our love letter to the new generation of bass music, a representation of how much the playing field has changed, both externally, and internally for us as musicians.

The song features a lot of interesting sound design, modular and analog synthesis combined with modern production, and is radically different from what we have created before.

“Haksa”l is Korean for ‘Massacre’. We are destroying what is expected of us. BIOMECHANIMAL creates music undefined by our expectations, and we want to leave our fans and listeners hungry for more new material.

“The song was written at a difficult point in my life, and that comes through in the weight and heaviness of the track. The leads are in jarring time signatures, giving it a feeling of being very uncomfortable. The drop is heavy, distorted, erratic. It’s a good representation of the place I was in.”

– Matthew (BIOMECHANIMAL)