New Snog Video for “Ball and Chain” from the Metropolis Records album Lullabies For The Lithium Age

A heartfelt narrative of loss and remembering, Snog’s “Ball and Chain” is one of the most striking and balladic moments from their acclaimed new album, ‘Lullabies For The Lithium Age.’ Animated and directed by Adam Raboczi (the award winning mind behind

Snog’s “Cheerful Hypocrisy” videos amongst others), “Ball and Chain” is a pastoral, pacific tale of bondage, redemption and release

of a noble life lived through service, servitude and sacrifice.

David Thrussell is an outlier, provocateur and enigma. An artist that challenges, inspires and transforms.

We’re lucky to have him.



Coaxed from a fitful half-decade of semi-retirement in his outback compound, Thrussell now helms the extraordinary new Snog album ‘Lullabies For The Lithium Age.’



A mature and fully-realised statement in voice, song and philosophy: ‘Lullabies For The Lithium Age’ is the epoch-defining recording that almost wasn’t.



Wracked in his twilight years by crises of doubt, identity, emotional collapse and mental health, Thrussell had effectively withdrawn from public life and most of his creative endeavours. At its nadir, Thrussell spent nearly a year bed-ridden and virtually comatose. Only the timely intervention of internationally renowned therapist Dr. Ian White averted his final spiritual and physical disintegration.



Thrussell – that singular antipodean that had animated a generation with righteous electro-anthems and smouldering industrial-laments, that hero to legendary figures like Julian Assange and Alexander Dugin – had burned-out, cashed-out and crashed-out.



Placed under constant supervision and medicated with the most advanced treatments available, it took two years of an extreme therapeutic regimen – pain, torment, fiduciary stewardship and personal tutelage – for Dr. White to rehabilitate Thrussell: for the artist to take his first halting steps toward composing, performing and recording once again.



The result is a revelation.



‘Lullabies For The Lithium Age’ is an uncommon event of profound import – broken Gospel ballads of nihilism and regret, funereal chants of mortality and windswept ache – a spiritual song-arc that speaks in minimal yet august tones.



The barren ocean shore at the end of the world. The very last breath of the very last song.



It may not be the album you want. But it is the album you need.



For these truly are…Lullabies for the Lithium Age.



LP is Clear Vinyl with CD included.

CD has 6 extra tracks.



Includes unlimited streaming of Lullabies for the Lithium Age via the free Bandcamp app, plus high-quality download in MP3, FLAC and more.