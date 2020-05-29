STATIQBLOOM RELEASE NEW REMIX ALBUM

https://synthicide.bandcamp.com/album/asphyxia-remixed

New York’s industrial duo, Statiqbloom, has just released ‘Asphyxia Remixed’ in conjunction with the famed NYC electronic event SYNTHICIDE. Taken from 2019’s ‘Asphyxia’ album, these reworkings of Statiqbloom’s tracks provide a diverse palette of music genres curated by members Fade Kainer and Denman C. Anderson. From the electro beat of Star Eyes and the dismal techno industrial flavors of Mædon, to the undeniable EBM rhythms of Kontravoid and Multiple Man, this 8 song ‘Asphyxia Remixed’ reinterprets the growling, thunderous music of Statiqbloom. The album is available across all digital formats.

