Electro-Industrial Artist DEAD AGENT Unleashes Fight Like A Robot V2

Indiana-based electro-industrial act DEAD AGENT has announced the release of their new album Fight Like A Robot V2; a compilation containing tracks from the 2016 release; reinterpreted, remastered and re-imagined
Contributing artists include THE JOY THIEVES, STAHLSCHLAG, DECENT NEWS and TAPEDRIVE.
For fans of: PRODIGY, FRONT LINE ASSEMBLY & CARPENTER BRUT
“In late 2016 I put out the Fight Like a Robot album. This was the first proper full-length DEAD AGENT record, after the Rehabilitation compilation and Retina EP.
When I put out the remastered Retina EP in early 2020, I started to consider remastering Fight Like a Robot. It suffered from some less-than-stellar mixing on my part, and a few instrumentation choices that seemed questionable.
What’s an artist to do but REWRITE? And a global pandemic had freed up some time in my social calendar. As with the Retina EP remaster, I still had the original tracks — mostly. I also took less of a purist’s approach on Fight V2, with new instrumentation as well as new intros on some of the tracks.
All tracks sound better; some with more massive improvements than the originals. So, this new edition of Fight Like A Robot is more than a remaster. This is Version 2.
In late April of 2020, I remembered that sometimes people like remixes. I asked some friends who then contributed four very cool, exclusive remixes, just for this V2 release. THE JOY THIEVES, STAHLSCHLAG, DECENT NEWS, and TAPEDRIVE all contributed.”
– Ed Finkler – 5.28.2020
|Ed Finkler, also known as “Funkatron,” has been making electronic music for 25 years – originally as machine rock project Cult of Jester in the mid-late 1990s. DEAD AGENT was an instrumental side-project that became his main musical focus in 2009 with the release of Rehabilitation, a collection of tracks written during the previous 10 years. Finkler returned in 2014 with the Retina EP and subsequently in 2016 with Fight Like A Robot.
2019 saw DEAD AGENT‘s Sgt_Sltr_Mln. Then in 2020 Finkler remastered and re-imagined Fight Like A Robot with the edition of Fight Like A Robot V2.
Finkler has worked as a web and application developer since 1997. He has also spoken over 50 times at tech conferences about mental health in the tech industry. He is the founder of Open Sourcing Mental Illness, a non-profit, 501(c)(3) corporation dedicated to raising awareness, educating, and providing resources to support mental wellness in the tech and open source communities.
Finkler resides in Indiana with one human and three cats, guarding an extensive collection of computers and game consoles from the 70s and 80s.