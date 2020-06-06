Electro-Industrial Artist DEAD AGENT Unleashes Fight Like A Robot V2

24 – track remixed & reimagined album featuring THE JOY THIEVES and STAHLSCHLAG

Indiana-based electro-industrial act DEAD AGENT has announced the release of their new album Fight Like A Robot V2; a compilation containing tracks from the 2016 release; reinterpreted, remastered and re-imagined

Contributing artists include THE JOY THIEVES, STAHLSCHLAG, DECENT NEWS and TAPEDRIVE.

For fans of: PRODIGY, FRONT LINE ASSEMBLY & CARPENTER BRUT

“In late 2016 I put out the Fight Like a Robot album. This was the first proper full-length DEAD AGENT record, after the Rehabilitation compilation and Retina EP.



When I put out the remastered Retina EP in early 2020, I started to consider remastering Fight Like a Robot. It suffered from some less-than-stellar mixing on my part, and a few instrumentation choices that seemed questionable.



What’s an artist to do but REWRITE? And a global pandemic had freed up some time in my social calendar. As with the Retina EP remaster, I still had the original tracks — mostly. I also took less of a purist’s approach on Fight V2, with new instrumentation as well as new intros on some of the tracks.



All tracks sound better; some with more massive improvements than the originals. So, this new edition of Fight Like A Robot is more than a remaster. This is Version 2.



In late April of 2020, I remembered that sometimes people like remixes. I asked some friends who then contributed four very cool, exclusive remixes, just for this V2 release. THE JOY THIEVES, STAHLSCHLAG, DECENT NEWS, and TAPEDRIVE all contributed.”

– Ed Finkler – 5.28.2020