Hellz – Bitch Ran Away (Music Video)

The song was Co written and performed by Lisa Perry and Gorka Alegre in late 2019. Alegre is well known internationally as the former frontline bass player of Baron Rojo and Death Keeper . Alegre has also worked alongside Steve Adler Guns and Roses , Herman Rarebell of The Scorpions , Nick Z Marino and Mike Vescera of Yngwie Malmsteen and Manny Charlton of Nazareth .

This latest upcoming release follows Alegre and Perry ‘s earlier release Fire to the sky , which charted at number #1 in the South Africa ITunes Rock Charts in early 2020. I am so very honored to be in the running for an award in the SUMMER 2020 WORLD SONGWRITING AWARDS – ROCK CATEGORY FOR

‘BITCH RAN AWAY’ is already in the running to take out a prize in the summer 2020 World Songwriting Awards. The awards are widely recognized by industry insiders giving legitimacy to highly talented songwriters and artists.

Bitch ran away boasts special guest Spanish Guitarist Tolo Grimalt on guitar. It’s such a pleasure to work alongside artists that have seen so much success in the music industry. Tolo Grimalt has toured alongside some of the world’s most successful artists supporting Alice Cooper , Anastacia , Michael Schenker with Temple of Rock (ex Scorpions members). You will hear and see Tolo Grimalt absolutely shredding it on Hellz next release Bitch ran away.

