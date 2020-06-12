ACE FREHLEY To Play ‘Socially Distanced’ Concerts In August

Ace Frehley will play a pair of shows this summer that will apparently respect guidelines aimed at limiting the spread of the new coronavirus. The original KISS guitarist is scheduled to perform at Jergels in Warrendale, Pennsylvania on August 6 and at the Robins Theatre in Warren, Ohio on August 7.

Coronavirus restrictions have eased somewhat in Ohio, making the events possible with social distancing rules in place.

The Facebook page for the Robins Theatre outlines the venue’s safety precautions in the midst of the pandemic.

“After an unplanned break, the Robins Theatre is preparing to reopen in compliance with the Responsible RestartOhio guidelines as set forth by the Ohio Department of Health,” the message notes. “As we move forward, the safety of those who enter the facility is at the forefront of our efforts. As you may already know our restrooms are completely touch-less. Additionally, an electrostatic deep cleaning of the entire theater will be performed before we open, we have installed plexiglass at the concession area as well as hand-sanitizing stations at the entrance of the theater and all of our restrooms. Seating will be within the social distancing requirement. Ushers and concession workers will be required to wear protective masks, as well as gloves, to ensure the safety of all of our patrons. A UV cleaning will be performed in addition to our conventional cleaning after each show. A free face mask will be provided to those who want one.”

Ace Frehley 2020 tour dates:

August 06 – Warrendale, PA @ Jergels

August 07 – Warren, OH @ Robins Theatre

September 18 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

October 10 – Lawrenceburg, IN @ Lawrenceburg Event Center

October 23 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

December 31 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Grona Lund

Earlier in the month, Frehley said he was working on a new collection of original material for a 2021 release. In addition, “Origins Vol. 2”, the sequel to his 2016 collection of cover songs that inspired him, has been pushed back to the fall.

Frehley‘s latest album, “Spaceman”, was released in October 2018 via eOne. KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons co-wrote two tracks on the disc, “Without You I’m Nothing” and “Your Wish Is My Command”, the latter of which also features Simmons‘s bass playing.

It was previously reported that “Origins Vol. 2” would feature guest appearances by Lita Ford (on THE ROLLING STONES‘ “Jumpin’ Jack Flash”), CHEAP TRICK’s Robin Zander (on HUMBLE PIE‘s “30 Days In The Hole”, former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick (on Jimi Hendrix‘s “Manic Depression”, ROB ZOMBIE’s John 5 (on BEATLES‘ “I’m Down” and CREAM’s “Politician”).