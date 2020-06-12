EXXXOTICA Chicago Postponed Due To COVID-19

(June 12‚ 2020 — Chicago‚ IL) We hope this finds you and your family and friends healthy, safe and well during this difficult time.



Three Expo Events and EXXXOTICA continue to keep the safety of our exhibitors, sponsors, talent, staff and attendees, first and foremost at the top of our priorities.



After many internal discussions that also included area officials, we feel that proceeding with our secondary dates of July 31-August 2 of EXXXOTICA Chicago would not be possible at this time. Therefore, we have made the decision to once again postpone our 10th anniversary edition of EXXXOTICA Chicago to October 9-11, 2020.

We would like to thank our valued sponsors, exhibitors, stars and attendees, as well as our partners at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, Embassy Suites Hotel of Rosemont, and the countless others who continue to work with us throughout this unprecedented time in history.

UPDATED 2020 SHOW SCHEDULE



Miami, FL – September 11-13

Chicago, IL – October 9-11

Edison, NJ – October 23-25

Washington, DC – December 11-13



If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact us at info@3xevents.com. Thank you again, and please continue to stay safe.