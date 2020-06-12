Lollapalooza promoter to pay Chicago Park District $750K for canceled festival

SOURCE: WGN.com

CHICAGO — The COVID-19 pandemic led Lollapalooza to be canceled this year, but the concert promoter still owes the Park District $750,000 per the terms of their contract.

The annual music festival was canceled Tuesday, along with the Taste of Chicago and other annual summer events.

According to the contract signed in 2012, Texas-based promoter C3 Presents is required to pay the Park District $1.5 million even if the event isn’t held — unless there are special circumstances.

The funds will be used to support neighborhood parks and programming.

Lollapalooza organizers said they will hold a virtual event this year, with more details to come.

