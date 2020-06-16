Riot Fest Is Moving…to September 2021

As you may have guessed, due to the global pandemic, we are moving Riot Fest to September 17-19, 2021. Of course, we’re bummed, but we also know it’s in the best interest of everyone’s health and safety—and it’s going to be WELL worth the wait come next September.

Now for the GOOD NEWS!

We’re announcing the Riot Fest 2021 First Wave Lineup a whole year and three months early (something “unprecedented” that we’re actually happy to hear). Don’t worry, My Chemical Romance is still headlining—and they’ll be joined by a slew of other amazing bands, like The Smashing Pumpkins, Run the Jewels, Pixies, and many more.

My Chemical Romance, The Smashing Pumpkins, Run the Jewels, Pixies, Coheed and Cambria, Taking Back Sunday, Sublime with Rome, Dirty Heads, Lupe Fiasco performing The Cool, Vic Mensa, The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, Simple Plan, Gogol Bordello, Circle Jerks, Thrice, Circa Survive, K.Flay, Toots and the Maytals, Jawbox, Les Savy Fav, Best Coast, Bayside, L7, Meg Myers, PUP, Mayday Parade, FEVER 333, Living Colour, Big Freedia, SWMRS, Beach Bunny, Alex G, Thursday, Saves the Day, Don Broco, Joywave, Hepcat, Fishbone, Fucked Up, Boston Manor, The Sounds, White Lung, KennyHoopla, Beach Goons, Meet Me @ the Altar, Radkey, Holy Fawn, Chubby and the Gang… More bands, and headliners, and surprises still to be announced!

PERK ALERT! As a special bonus for everyone who buys their Riot Fest 2021 ticket in the next 30 days…

Please join us for the first-ever Thursday Preview Partyon Sept 16, 2021. It’s an event specially designed as a huge thank you to fans who buy their ticket in the next 30 days (before July 16, 2020).



This extra night of Riot Fest will be jam-packed with secret sets from mystery bands, some of which will be Preview Party exclusives! We’re talking bucket list performances and major bragging rights earned. We’re pulling out all the stops for you—no holding back. You won’t want to miss it.



In addition to can’t-miss music, you can finally take that Ferris wheel ride, get first dibs on fresh merch, & stuff your face with your favorite fried foods.