BODY COUNT Releases ‘No Lives Matter’ Single To Radio

In light of current events, BODY COUNT, the metal band fronted by hip-hop legend, actor and director Ice-T, has announced the release of its 2017 single “No Lives Matter” to radio.

The track’s message is more relevant than ever, as Ice-T states in the music video intro: “It’s unfortunate that we have to say ‘black lives matter.’ If you go through history nobody ever gave a fuck. I mean, you can kill black people in the street. Nobody goes to jail; nobody goes to prison.

“When I say ‘black lives matter’ and you say ‘all lives matter,’ that’s like if I was to say ‘gay lives matter’ and you say ‘all lives matter.’ If I said, ‘women’s lives matter’ and you say ‘all lives matter,’ you’re diluting what I’m saying, you’re diluting the issue.

“The issue isn’t about everybody. It’s about black lives at the moment.”

Century Media Records director Philipp Schulte adds: “As a company, we felt it was necessary to release this single as a way to actively participate in the change that is needed to combat police brutality and racism. It is a first step in doing our part to inspire unity and transformation.”

BODY COUNT‘s seventh studio album, “Carnivore”, was released in March via Century Media.