Darkwave Artist DISSONANCE Announces New Maxi Single “Precipice;” A Lament of Personal Struggle

Darkwave artist Cat Hall (aka DISSONANCE) proudly reveals the new single & visualizer clip for “Precipice.” Says Cat Hall regarding the struggle that inspired the song:

“When I was diagnosed with cervical cancer and told I could not have children, I was devastated. I was angry. I wrestled with the emotional pain for years after the physical scars healed. “Precipice” is me addressing this loss and the cause of it.”

“Precipice” will be released digitally on June 29.

“Dissonance continues to evolve and mutate like a musical chameleon, incorporating so many styles into a virulent brew of electronic sophistication.



Justin Burning’s waves of ambient swells and pulsating bass create a lush backdrop for Cat Hall’s multi-faceted vocal range. Dynamic harmonies continue to elevate the sound of Dissonance into celestial realms of emotional and lyrical honesty and poignancy.



The remixes from the likes of Joe Haze, Diverje, Junior Kain, and Machines with Human Skin do well to further explore and release the full breadth of Hall’s lyrics – full of trance-like passages, industrialized rhythms, and scathing noises to send the listener into spasms of electronic delight.”

Ilker Yücel- ReGen Magazine