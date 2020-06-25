Industrial Band RIOTLEGION Announces The New Full-Length Release; “Machine Liberation”

Blind Mice Productions and industrial band RIOLEGION have announced the release of the new full-length RIOTLEGION album, Machine Liberation.

“The album, like many other of my releases, comes from a place of angry optimism. For instance: Liberty for security: too many people are willing to give up their freedom to feel safe. What happens when that safety net falls? “

– Michael (RIOTLEGION)

For fans of: HOCICO, COMBICHRIST & 3TEETH

“Living in Seattle right now our safety net has failed, just as it has in many other cities. If we don’t have the freedom to protect ourselves, to provide proper care and triage independently, we have nothing. There are “different rules for the the rest of us.” This leads to infighting between communities that should be helping one another.”

“Extremely punchy and unforgiving. No gimmicks. Lots of anger. Listen to it now.” –Brutal Resonance

Since 2008, Seattle’s RIOTLEGION have carved out a unique place in the industrial scene with a sound forged in distortion and aggression. Behind the project is Michael Coultas. His lyrics have continually reflected the political and social landscape of the United States and distilled the rage and chaos into memorable hooks and chants.

The music of RIOTLEGION revels in overdrive, powered by tracker sequencing and analog devices to create intense rhythms and searing static. Known in the Seattle scene for high-energy audio-visual performances at events such as Mechanismus Festival, RIOTLEGION have also made an impact with consistent EP releases and remixes since their debut album Legion of Chaos.

Now in 2020, RIOTLEGION present the full-length album Machine Liberation, their most evolved and meticulously crafted work yet. Featuring absolute must-have club tracks such as “Liberation” and “Jacked In”, the album is available now on Blind Mice Productions.