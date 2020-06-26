Armageddon Dildos – Dystopia

Düsseldorf leading EBM act ARMAGEDDON DILDOS launch a new tour de force with their 14th album! Armed with punishing beats, powerful melodic hooks, upbeat sequences and gritty dark synths, Uwe Kanka takes his megaphone and protests loudly and without restraint against our world’s dystopia in general, and socio-political issues in particular like intolerance, abuse, disinformation or yet selfishness

Surrounded by studio gurus and old time friends Mathias Black and Sven Mouhcine, the ARMAGEDDON DILDOS frontman does not care much about music hypes and trends and prefer making his own thing merging his 80’s melodic influences with the 90’s power of industrial dark techno.

From the very catchy 80’s tainted melodies of “Night People” to the more martial assaults of “Kaltes Herz” whose dense ambience and aggressive vocals remind good old LAIBACH or other RAMMSTEIN, ARMAGEDDON DILDOS remind us again to be one of the most unpredictable bands of the Electronic Body Music scene! Eclectic at wish, while still being very focussed and conceived to blast the apocalyptic dancefloors of the dark world, “Dystopia” rips straight into it with the gritty and dirty basslines of “Burn Baby Burn” that instantly imprints its viral chorus on your mind.

Percolating synths, groovy basslines, hammering beats, vocoder lines, manipulated vocal samples… so many characteristic ingredients we are so happy hearing rolling again in our tortured ears for an absolute demonstration of less-is-more melodic simplicity and edgy dynamic attitude. Mastermind Uwe Kanka of course signs here again a bunch of what fans will call “ARMAGEDDON DILDOS-classics” like the recent single “Heut Nacht”, “Dance On Dead Bodies”, the technoid “High Up In The Sky” or yet the title-song “Dystopia”, but as always, he also takes us by surprise with the slower guitary ballad “Stay” or yet the lovely electrising KRAFTWERKian “Neon” featuring a touching duet with his daughter Malin on vocals…

With over 30 years of electronic scene activities under his belt, Uwe Kanka and his gang confirm with “Dystopia” that the ARMAGEDOON DILDOS spirit remained intact and is still driven by the same passion and energy as ever! So EBM-freaks, stand up, it’s time to shake your ass on dead bodies! Clubs will burn burn burn… baby burn!

The limited edition of the album includes a bonus album which has not only the originality of featuring one remix of each album song, but also showcases an impressive list of collaborators including ORANGE SECTOR, DIGITAL FACTOR, AD:KEY, LIGHTS OF EUPHORIA, SCHRAMM, INTENT:OUTTAKE, FIRST AID 4 SOULS, INERTIA, SYNAPSYCHE, DAVE ANDERSON, RICO PILLER and FREDRIK SJÖBERG.

