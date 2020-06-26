Mental Exile – Exile Nights II EP

Boosted by the enthusiastic resonance created by the debut album “Ride The Madness”, the emotional tornado of MENTAL EXILE strikes back with the 2nd chapter of his “Exile Nights” EP series revealing some 4 brand new songs plus 2 bonus remixes by EISFABRIK and ES23!

We immediately recognise the characteristic features of Damasius Venys’ new solo-project: melancholic dark pop arrangements led by melodic vintage synth lines and beautifully brought to life by the unmatched and highly emotional voice of Damasius (lead singer of synth pop favourites MONDTRÄUME).

But these 4 new songs also clearly show how the MENTAL EXILE creature has once again grown in maturity, revealing an even more dynamic sound approach backed by guitar parts perfectly blending with the carrying electronic sequences while the songwriting is sharper with more underlined catchy choruses that you sing along to in no time, reinforcing that shimmering retro pop / new wave touch.

“Exile Nights II” takes us back exactly where the album left us, in the darkness of that burning city ravaged by riots and anarchy, and where you must dance with the enemy to survive or lock yourself down and hide your feelings and opinions…

The EP was once again mixed and mastered by renowned Italian synthwave artist and producer Vincenzo Salvia. We don’t change a winning team, do we!?



Enjoy the nocturnal ride…

Available format: