NEW SNOG EP ON METROPOLIS

A gargantuan beast of spartan electro and brooding melodies, the brand new Snog ‘Spätzle Machine’ E.P. follows closely after the release of the acclaimed ‘Lullabies For The Lithium Age’ album. The E.P. features three sublime remixes/reimaginings from the masterful studio wizardry of producer and artist, Vince Valentini. Timely and timeless, each track narrates – through its own unique dialogue – the final breaths of the final human soul, crushed in the relentless machinations of time and technology. ‘Spätzle Machine’ is a brilliant and bilingual song – the verses in English and the choruses in German – slyly equating the human condition with the manufacture of a traditional handcrafted Swabian noodle dish. The new E.P. comes on the heels of the recently released video for the song “Spätzle Machine.” The EP was released by Metropolis and is available via all digital and streaming outlets.