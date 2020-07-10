Legendary producer John Fryer and Anjela Piccard release ‘She Talks To Angels’ (Cleopatra Records)

John Fryer, legendary producer and artist in his own right, unveils the latest offering from his Black Needle Noiseproject. Joining forces with vocalist Anjela Piccard on the new single ‘She Talks To Angels’, these artists pay tribute to the Black Crowes with their own unique twist and stylistic trademark.

“Always been a big fan of the Black Crowes and it always feels good to pay homage to bands you like. We wanted to give it a totally different and cinematic feel to the song in our version. Anjela’s vocals are very heartfelt in her interpretation and delivery of the lyrics and being inspired by the cities of New Orleans and LA, the City of Angels,” says John Fryer.

Released by Cleopatra Records, ‘She Talks To Angels’ is the first taste of the forthcoming album ‘These Mortal Covers’, which will be released later this year.

“There are moments in this life that are both catastrophic and quite triumphant. The intention in recording this song is one of reflection and understanding. At some point, we all can find ourselves in total relation to the lyrics and the instrumental flow of the track. As for myself, the New Orleans / Los Ánjeles connection remains an anchor of the heart, as both cities represent a long-standing spiritual melange – unparalleled in beauty and gracious acceptance of its people,” says Anjela Piccard.

This new single comes on the trail of the new video for ‘Seed of Evil’with PIG, an unholy collaboration from two of the most celebrated and talented forces in industrial music as Fryer is joined by Raymond Watts (KMFDM).

As one of the most innovative sonic architects in our age, “John Fryer has practically soundtracked your entire life” (Impose Magazine). His musical imprint is massive, having shaped the sound of bands from Nine Inch Nails and Cocteau Twins to HIM and Depeche Mode. He is also one of just two masterminds behind This Mortal Coil (along with Ivo Watts-Russell – not only producing, but also keyboards, strings and synthesizer sequencing).



John Fryer started his career in 1979 at London’s Blackwing Studios (London) and soon began working with seminal bands on the 4AD, Mute, Rough Trade and Beggars Banquet record labels, including Depeche Mode, The Wolfgang Press and Cocteau Twins. His achievement in helping develop the latter’s pioneering ethereal and ambient sound ultimately led Watts-Russell to recruit Fryer as his partner for This Mortal Coil.



A sense of expectation about his music has never left him – expectations he often exceeds from release to release, having produced many groundbreaking artists along the way, including Love and Rockets, Swans, HIM, Cradle of Filth, Clan of Xymox, Nitzer Ebb, Dead Can Dance, Yaz (Yazoo), Xmal Deutschland, Fields of the Nephilim, De/Vision, Stabbing Westward and many others. Over the past two decades, John Fryer has also produced several film soundtracks, including Seven, Clerks, Johnny Mnemonic, Mortal Kombat, Faust and Resident Evil: Apocalypse.

Fryer also announced that the CD edition of the ‘Before The Tears Came’ LP can be pre-ordered. This was the first album from Black Needle Noise, which had previously been issued only digitally and on vinyl. The CD has the full 11 tracks as per the digital release.

‘She Talks To Angels’ is out now, available digitally across online stores, such as Apple Music, and streaming platforms such as Spotify. It is also available directly from the artist via Bandcamp.

CREDITS

Vocals by Anjela Piccard

Music by John Fryer

Song written by Christopher Mark Robinson / Rich S. Robinson

Cover Photograph by Martha Schuster with supermodElle

