All New MKULTRASOUND Podcast – No Safe Spaces with Ellenita and new muZik from Michael X. Christian

Posted on July 12, 2020 by Alex Zander

A new program with a new sidekick Ellenita dedicated to the Freedom of Expression with new Industrial muZik from Michael X. Christian

Curses:

This song was recorded in 2016 with Sean Payne of Cyanotic and was the intended B-side to a single called “Good News [It’s Monday]” which was played on the podcast last summer when I came to discuss Misery Machine. Its lyrical themes are centered around realizing the non-existence of god and the damaging futility of living under the rule of religion.

Compassion for the Weak:

Recorded during the initial salvo of the Coronavirus pandemic, this is a sample driven, industrial track which will be featured on the third installment of a triptych entitled “Age of Anxiety”. The first installment is available on Bandcamp, technically for free but donations are always welcome

