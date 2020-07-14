Darkwave Act THRILLSVILLE Reveals Life On “Lockdown” With New Video

Los Angeles darkwave rock artist THRILLSVILLE has unveiled the video for “Lockdown” addressing the Covid-19 pandemic. “Lockdown” made its premiere on ReGen Magazine.

Lyrics like “Can’t stop touching my face,” “Don’t even know what day it is anymore,” and “Losing my f*cking mind” convey the mental and emotional strain the crisis has had on all of us.

“This song was directly inspired by the unrelenting restlessness of being “stuck on lock-down.” In essence it’s a romantic song about longing for a normal night on the town.” – Rani Sharone (THRILLSVILLE)

For fans of: STABBING WESTWARD, Nitzer Ebb and <PIG>

“Lockdown” showcases Rani Sharone’s signature flippant and frenetic visual style. The video’s dynamic lighting and stark visuals match the track’s insistent rhythm and gritty atmosphere.

As with the previous “So Close” video, “Lockdown” continues Thrillsville’s collaboration with fellow Los Angeles dark pop act PRECIOUS CHILD, who directed and edited the video with Sharone.