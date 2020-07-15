ANTHRAX, TESTAMENT, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES Members Cover KISS’s ‘C’mon And Love Me’ (Video)

ANTHRAX drummer Charlie Benante has teamed up with his longtime girlfriend, Carla Harvey (BUTCHER BABIES), TESTAMENT guitarist Alex Skolnick and SUICIDAL TENDENCIES bassist Roberto “Ra” Diaz to record a cover version of KISS‘s 1975 classic “C’mon And Love Me”, filmed they were in quarantine.

Benante uploaded a video of the performance to his YouTube channel, writing in an accompanying message: “Here is a song we put together to help remember fallen musician and KISS super-fan David Z.

“In an industry not always known for its quality of character, Dave Z shone like a bright light in the darkness. With every musical collaboration, from the arenas to the clubs, Dave forged lasting friendships, valued people over pettiness, never held a grudge and approached it all with a playful smile.

“This video debuted last night July 14th (3 years from his passing) as part of an elaborate and moving online fundraiser for David Z Foundation, started by Dave‘s brother @pauliezofficial. Paulie‘s nonprofit organization helps bring music education — which has been discarded from most US school systems — to deserving kids.

“Visit David Z Foundation on FB to view the entire event with many great performances and testimonials (5 hrs worth!) and for info on supporting.

“While the three of us — Charlie, Alex and Ra — have done several videos of music that’s a bit more complex (RUSH, Dave‘s other favorite band), we enjoyed the chance to let loose by covering Gene, Paul, Ace and Peter. ‘C’mon And Love Me’ is a 70’s KISS tune full of swaggering macho male innuendo, but here it gets a feminine makeover, courtesy of our vocalist, the lovely Carla Harvey.

“We hope you enjoy this track dedicated to Dave Z, whose KISS fandom was, much like his own personality and musicianship, larger than life.