Watch AC/DC Perform ‘What Do You Do For Money Honey’ Live In Japan In 1981

A video of legendary rockers AC/DC performing the song “What Do You Do For Money Honey” live in Tokyo in 1981 can be seen below. The clip was uploaded to the band’s official YouTube channel as part of the 40th-anniversary celebrations of AC/DC‘s classic 1980 album “Back In Black”.

Last December, “Back in Black” was certified by the Recording Industry Association Of America for U.S. shipments of 25 million copies.

“Back in Black” first went platinum in October 1980 and had previously been certified 22 times platinum in December 2007. The RIAA lists “Back In Black” as the fourth biggest-selling album of all time.

On July 25, 1980, AC/DC released “Back In Black” in the U.S., followed by the album’s U.K. release on July 31. It was the band’s first album without lead singer Bon Scott, who had died a few months earlier after passing out and choking on his own vomit following a long night of drinking.