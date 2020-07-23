PROVISION Breaks Seven Year Silence With Hearts Turn Dark Houston’s Premiere DarkPop Band Reveal A Tale Of Hurt And Healing

North America’s purveyors of “darkpop,” PROVISION return on 7-20-2020 with their long-awaited 6th Full Length LP, Hearts Turn Dark!

“What does it mean to truly hurt? And to truly heal? “

It’s been 7 long and turbulent years since PROVISION gave the world A New Revolution. What followed that album in late 2012 was the internal breakdown of the band itself. While every attempt was made to rebuild and forge ahead, PROVISION was destined to be burned in flames.

“I want no regrets, if this disintegrates. Because I’m giving up everything.”

PROVISION’s new album Hearts Turn Dark is the first release to feature the Legacy Era of the band, with founding member Breye 7x now joined by Ian Sol on keyboards, backing vocals and songwriting.

IF This Disintegrates

Afraid

Still

Decypher

Clarity

When The Damage Is Done

Hearts Turn Dark

An Ending Without A Goodbye

When Everything Dissolved

From those ashes of a band all but broken emerged a reborn phoenix – one that would force PROVISION to begin an incredible new adventure. Prepare yourself for a story of perseverance, courage, love, betrayal, regret, sin, introspection and total absolution.



With Hearts Turn Dark, PROVISION takes you through an emotional journey based on actual events, as Ian & Breye ask you “Are we no longer human?”



Provision Official Bio:

Breye Sevenex Kiser – Lead and Backing Vocals, Synthesizers, Electronic Percussion, Lyric and Music composition.

Ian Sol Kiser – Synthesizers, Electronic Percussion, Lead & Backing Vocals, Lyric and Music composition.



PROVISION is a North American darkpop duo from Houston, Texas. Founded in November, 2000 and initially self- described as “Electronic Dance with an Edge”‘, PROVISION has drawn comparisons over the years to acts such as Xymox, Red Flag, and Information Society.

PROVISION has toured the U.S. multiple times to promote the release of their albums and singles while sharing the stage with the likes of Red Flag, The Human League, Clan of Xymox and A Flock of Seagulls.

PROVISION has performed live at multiple electronic music festivals including Gothcon 2002, Synthcon 2002, ADD2K4, 2K5, 2K6 and Convergence XIX.

In May, 2002 PROVISION won “Best New U.S. Artist” in the American Synthpop Awards at Synthcon 2002 in Los Angeles.

In 2004 PROVISION signed a multi-release record deal with A Different Drum, the largest synthpop record label in the world at the time. PROVISION was Nominated in 2011 and 2013 for “Best Electronic Band” in the Houston Press Music Awards.

In 2012, founding member Breye 7x coined the term “Darkpop” to describe the band’s unique style of Edgy synthpop and darkwave, with tinges of futurepop. These synthetic pulses of emotion are the PROVISION sound.



To date, PROVISION has released 5 LPs and 4 EP.s. PROVISION has released songs on more than a dozen compilation albums, and produced remixes for more than a dozen other electronic artists.

PROVISION’s 6th Full-Length LP titled Hearts Turn Dark is available NOW.