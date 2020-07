For more than three decades, Clan Of Xymox has been revered for its signature blend of melancholic rock. Following the beautiful singles “She” & “Lovers”, 2020 sees the release of the new album “Spider On The Wall”. The album is an artistic triumph for the band. Dark & intimate, while masterfully exploring signature dark electro-gothic sound that has made the act adored around the world.

