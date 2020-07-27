NEW GOD MODULE REMIX ALBUM

PRE-ORDER: Order now, and we will ship this item to you when it is released on August 7, 2020.The Unsound Remixes features 17 re-imagined versions of God Module’s most recent album. Iris, E.S.A, System Syn, Funker Vogt, Velvet Acid Christ, Ghostfeeder, Rodney Anonymous (Dead Milkmen/7th Victim), and more put their unique touches to songs from The Unsound. God Module is a standout artist in the genre, and The Unsound Remixes is an exceptional accompaniment to an extraordinary album.

TRACK LIST

01. Hindsight (Iris mix)

02. Phenomenon (Amnestic mix)

03. Unsound (ESA mix)

04. Grey Forces (Baby Magick Stryker Roll Out mix)

05. Display (Ruined Conflict mix)

06. Cross My Heart (ES23 mix)

07. Unconscious (System Syn mix)

08. Deja Vu (Wolftron mix)

09. Hindsight (Reichsfeind mix)

10. Phenomenon (Absynthe of Faith mix)

11. Unsound (Finite Automata mix)

12. Grey Forces (Ghostfeeder mix)

13. Display (Inva//id mix)

14. Cross My Heart (Velvet Acid Christ mix)

15. Unconscious (Funker Vogt mix)

16. Deja Vu (Aircrash Bureau mix)

17. Hindsight (Rodnet Anonymous Fears of Children mix)