AC/DC’s New Album Has Been ‘Delayed’ Because Of COVID-19 Pandemic

Dee Snider says that AC/DC‘s much-anticipated new album “has been recorded” but had to be “delayed” because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The TWISTED SISTER singer told ABC Audio: “I haven’t heard anything, but… it’s AC/DC, man. You can’t go wrong! Four chords and a dream, baby! That’s it!”

Last December, Snider confirmed that he had dinner with Brian Johnson and that the AC/DC frontman was doing “good,” four years after he was forced to leave the band mid-tour due to a dangerous level of hearing loss. He was eventually replaced on the road by GUNS N’ ROSES vocalist Axl Rose.

Regarding his previous comment that the surviving members of AC/DC were working on a new studio album which will reportedly be dedicated to the band’s late rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young, Snider told ABC Audio: “This is gonna be a miracle of technology. What will be achieved, the reuniting of the band that we know for one more album, is gonna to be uplifting and heartbreaking at the same time. Because nothing goes on forever. But this is the ultimate ‘one more time.'”

Snider‘s latest comments seem to corroborate a September 2018 report from JAM! magazine, which cited a “reliable source inside the AC/DC camp” as indicating that the band was recording a new LP which will utilize previously unreleased guitar tracks from Malcolm Young on all the songs.

This past February, Snider said that AC/DC‘s upcoming album will feature “some surprises” related to Malcolm Young that will blow the minds of the band’s diehard fans.

Two years ago, Johnson and drummer Phil Rudd, along with guitarists Angus Young and Stevie Young, were photographed outside Vancouver’s Warehouse Studios. Based on the pictures, the assumption was that AC/DC was in the midst of making — or at least planning — another album, with Rudd and Johnson both back in the lineup.

Ever since AC/DC completed the tour cycle for its 2014 album “Rock Or Bust” four years ago — a turbulent trek that weathered the forced retirement and eventual death of co-founder Malcolm Young, plus the departures of Johnson, Rudd and Williams — fans have wondered whether sole remaining founding member Angus Young would keep the band going or decide it was time for AC/DC to pack it in.

In February 2019, a photo surfaced on social media suggesting that Williams has also returned to AC/DC and will appear on the rumored comeback album.