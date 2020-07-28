ACE FREHLEY Releases Cover Of DEEP PURPLE’s ‘Space Truckin” From ‘Origins Vol. 2’ Album

Ace Frehley has released his cover version of the DEEP PURPLE classic “Space Truckin'”. The track will appear on “Origins Vol. 2”, the sequel to his 2016 collection of cover songs that inspired the former KISS guitarist, due on September 18 via eOne.

Track listing:

Good Times Bad Times (LED ZEPPELIN) Never In My Life (MOUNTAIN) Space Truckin’ (DEEP PURPLE) I’m Down (THE BEATLES) Jumpin’ Jack Flash (THE ROLLING STONES) Politician (CREAM) Lola (THE KINKS) 30 Days In The Hole (HUMBLE PIE) Manic Depression (THE JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE) Kicks (PAUL REVERE & THE RAIDERS) We Gotta Get Out Of This Place (THE ANIMALS) She (KISS) (bonus track)

It was previously reported that “Origins Vol. 2” would feature guest appearances by Lita Ford (on THE ROLLING STONES‘ “Jumpin’ Jack Flash”), CHEAP TRICK‘s Robin Zander (on HUMBLE PIE‘s “30 Days In The Hole”, former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick (on Jimi Hendrix‘s “Manic Depression”) and ROB ZOMBIE‘s John 5 (on BEATLES‘ “I’m Down” and CREAM‘s “Politician”).

Last year, Frehley told The Weekender that “Origins Vol. 2” will once again feature a LED ZEPPELIN tune, “Good Times Bad Times”. He also revealed that he wanted to lay down the vocals for “30 Days In The Hole” himself, but that he “just couldn’t cut it, vocally, because [Steve] Marriott‘s just too good of a goddamn singer. I just couldn’t do justice to his vocals,” he explained. “But I remembered that I had bumped into Robin Zander years ago at a meet-and-greet and he had mentioned to me that he’d like to sing on one of my upcoming records, so I remembered that and gave him a call. And he killed it as well. He sounds like a young Marriott.”

Released in April 2016, “Origins Vol. 1” debuted at No. 23 on The Billboard 200 with first-week sales of 16,000 equivalent album units. The CD featured KISS frontman Paul Stanley joining Ace on FREE‘s hit “Fire And Water”; Slash trading leads on THIN LIZZY‘s classic “Emerald”, Ford singing and playing lead on THE TROGGS staple “Wild Thing”, ROB ZOMBIE guitarist John 5 playing guitar alongside Ace on the classic KISS composition “Parasite”, and PEARL JAM‘s Mike McCready playing guitar with Ace on KISS‘s “Cold Gin”.

In a 2016 interview with The Aquarian Weekly, Frehley admitted that doing the first covers album was “the record company’s idea. To be honest with you, initially, I wasn’t that excited about the project, because I had just come off the high of the success of ‘Space Invader’, which is all originals except for a cover of ‘The Joker’,” he said. “It was almost, like, ‘Okay, I’m going to go through the motions and get this out of the way and then jump into the studio for my next real studio album.’ But I’ve gotta tell ya, man, once I started the process and started remembering the groups that influenced me, narrowing down which songs I thought were going to be best for the record, and then started the recording process; I really started getting more excited about it.”

Frehley‘s latest album, “Spaceman”, was released in October 2018 via eOne. KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons co-wrote two tracks on the disc, “Without You I’m Nothing” and “Your Wish Is My Command”, the latter of which also features Simmons‘s bass playing.