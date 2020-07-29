SLADE: ‘Cum On Feel The Hitz’ Collection Of Singles Due In September

On September 25, BMG will release SLADE‘s “Cum On Feel The Hitz”, a superlative and comprehensive collection of SLADE singles from 1970 to 1991. “Cum On Feel The Hitz” is released as a double CD and a 2LP collection: the CD comprises of 43 singles, while the double vinyl features 24 singles.

“Cum On Feel The Hitz” includes all six of SLADE‘s U.K. No. 1 singles: “Coz I Luv You”, “Take Me Bak ‘Ome”, “Mama Weer All Crazee Now”, “Cum On Feel The Noize”, “Skweeze Me, Pleeze Me” and “Merry Xmas Everybody” and a total of 16 Top 10 singles.

The affection for SLADE‘s music and attitude remains undimmed today, as 1973’s “Merry Christmas Everybody” has gone on to become Britain’s best loved Christmas song.

Formed in Wolverhampton in 1966, SLADE‘s chart career spanned three decades. SLADE was unstoppable throughout the 1970s, becoming one of Europe’s biggest bands, releasing six smash hit albums, including three No. 1s, and their hit singles are synonymous with the era. The sensational songwriting partnership of Noddy Holder and Jim Lea provided a soundtrack to the glam generation and with a run of 17 consecutive Top 20 singles between 1971 and 1976. No other act of the period experienced such success.

In the 1980s, SLADE enjoyed a renaissance, buoyed by a spectacular appearance at the Reading Festival in 1980, their hits included “My Oh My”, which reached No. 2 in 1983 and a year later with “Run Runaway”, cementing their legacy as one of the UK’s greatest bands.

The iconic SLADE is one of the most exciting bands to ever come out of Great Britain and this collection serves as testament to the high quality of SLADE‘s unique and distinctive talent.

“Cum On Feel The Hitz” track listing:

CD1

Cum On Feel The Noize Skweeze Me, Pleeze Me Mama Weer All Crazee Now Coz I Luv You Take Me Bak ‘Ome Gudbuy T’Jane My Friend Stan Far Far Away My Oh My Everyday The Bangin’ Man Look Wot You Dun Thanks For The Memory Run Runaway We’ll Bring The House Down In For A Penny Let’s Call It Quits How Does It Feel All Join Hands Get Down And Get With It Radio Wall Of Sound

CD2