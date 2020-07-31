Ost+Front – New Video & Album “Dein Helfer in der Not” is out now!

Today, “Dein Helfer in der Not” is released as regular album CD, 2-CD Digipak with additional tracks and remixes, limited 2-LP incl. download code as well as limited box edition. The album has been mixed and mastered at Fascination Street Studios, Sweden. You can stream or order “Dein Helfer in der Not” here https://ostfront.lnk.to/DeinHelferInDerNot

While other bands lose bite over time, OST+FRONT show their teeth: “Dein Helfer in der Not” is pure adrenaline for the continuously growing fan base and a provocative piece of art. Between morbid tales and observance of society, the songs play with the listener’s expectations and are tough material while still being catchy.

“If you want OST+FRONT, you‘ll get OST+FRONT. Always on the highest level. Always at the limit!”, singer Hermann Ostfront sets the direction. The band delivers and shows full strength on “Dein Helfer in der Not”.

Follow Ost+Front: https://www.facebook.com/ostfrontberlin/

“A morbid, hard, thought-provoking and exceptionally evocative work, which is undoubtedly a step forward and extremely worth listening to it! 10 out of 10” – Hellfire Mag

“The strengths of the fifth studio album are in its melodic moments, which present a felicitous balance of yarns, the atmosphere of a tavern and oblivion of the world.” – Metal Hammer

“Always at the limit, always at the front. OST+FRONT at their best. Check them out. You either love it or hate it.” – Sharpshooter