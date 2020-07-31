Razorwire Halo Video Release – “COVER MY EYES”

Kansas City, MO – Industrial Rock Band – Razorwire Halo’s music creates layers of multi-dimensional sound that lends an experience not to be missed. Whether your listening or partaking in their live show, Razorwire Halo’s electro-rock mix and seductional foreplay is a definitive sound.

Razorwire Halo’s video for “Cover My Eyes” will satiate your music longings as it is now available for Pre-Save.Single release date is: Friday, August 14th, 2020 via INgrooves.



“Tak Kitara’s smokey, urgent voice, the sensory overload feeling of the clip helps the narrative of the lyrics claw their way inside you.”- Ghost Cult Magazine

“Razorwire Halo tackles the danger and grave consequence of what it is to look (but not see) in their latest track, “Cover My Eyes”. This track is an intense and convicting offering that demonstrates an explosive, but sleek soundscape that sonically pays tribute to beloved 90’s Industrial and Alt-Rock offerings while keeping it modern.” – Razorwire Halo

Song Credits:“COVER MY EYES” Written by: Razorwire Halo Producers: Tak Kitara & Kyle PotterRecorded and mixed by Kyle Potter and Tak Kitara at Aratik Studios, Kansas City, MO



Mastered by: Maor Appelbaum at Maor Appelbaum Mastering – California – U.S.A – http://www.maorappelbaum.com



Video Credits:Directed by: Kenn Little of A Ghost in Every Room Production

Edited by: Kenn Little of A Ghost in Every Room

http://aghostineveryroom.com

Razorwire Halo is an established, award winning electro-rock group based out of Kansas City, MO. RWH has proven time and time again that they can captivate their audience and bring a fresh sound year after year. This has allowed for RWH to perform live with many other national acts across the U.S. while gaining their respect. Razorwire Halo has an unwavering commitment to bring the best music possible and most immersive live experience to its fans. Since inception, RWH has released multiple albums with a cohesive concept that has drawn in casual listeners and die hard fans alike. The same is true for 2020 as RWH prepares to release their next album titled, ‘All The Terrible Things’.