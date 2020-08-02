AVN is Latest Las Vegas Convention to go Virtual for 2021

KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — The 2021 AVN convention in Las Vegas will now be entirely digital, according to a press release from the company.

This includes the 2021 AVN Awards Show, the GayVN Awards Show, the AVN Adult Entertainment Expo, the AVN Novelty Expo and VIBE Program. The events will take place on the same schedule, January 18 to 23, but will be all digital to the pandemic, the company said. “The health and safety of our attendees and exhibitors is our top priority, so out of an abundance of caution we’ve made the difficult decision to not hold our January events in-person, but instead create a digital experience that will give industry professionals and the fans of adult entertainment unique opportunities to interact online,” said Tony Rios, chief executive officer of AVN Media Network, in a written statement. The awards show will take place January 23 live on AVNStars.com. The expo “will be designed to maximize opportunities for fans to virtually meet their favorite creators through the AVN Stars platform.”