Creem Magazine Documentary Getting Virtual Premiere This Week

The new documentary, “Creem: America’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll Magazine”, will be receiving its virtual cinema premiere this Friday, August 7th, 2020.

Here is the synopsis: Capturing the messy upheaval of the ’70s just as rock was re-inventing itself, the film explores Creem Magazine’s humble beginnings in post-riot Detroit, follows its upward trajectory from underground paper to national powerhouse, then bears witness to its imminent demise following the tragic and untimely deaths of its visionary publisher, Barry Kramer, and its most famous alum and genius clown prince, Lester Bangs, a year later. Fifty years after publishing its first issue, “America’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll Magazine” remains a seditious spirit in music and culture.

Featuring interviews with Alice Cooper, Gene Simmons, Joan Jett, Cameron Crowe, Kirk Hammett, Michael Stipe, Chad Smith, Thurston Moore, Dave Marsh, and more, CREEM: America’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll Magazine is a must-see for any music or pop culture fan.

Tickets for the premiere can be found here and watch the trailer below: