This Sunday on an All New MKULTRASOUND PodCast: MATT ZANE!!!

On our next episode Alex is joined in studio by this weekends co-hostess Emily Sifrit designer and founder of the eKay Collection and they speak with musician, suspension artist, actor, poet and author Matt Zane. Listen to us talk about Matt’s current video projects, his band Society 1 and California lifestyle during COVID-19.

We’ll have music and music videos from Society 1 on:

https://soundcloud.com/mkultrasoundpodcast

and

https://www.youtube.com/c/TheMKULTRASOUNDPodCast