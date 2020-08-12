Vexillary “Annihilation” Official Video Premiere

Music Credits

Artist: Vexillary

Song: Annihilation

Album: SurViolence

Label: Blaq Records

Video Credits Visuals and editing by: Svitlana Zhytnia

Produced by: Reza Seirafi

‘Annihilation’ the song was inspired by the sci-fi horror movie of the same title from 2018. It’s essentially an alternate soundtrack to the mesmerizing images of the film. When it came time to create the video, Svitlana Zhytnia (a.k.a. Zhi-Zhi Zhignaviche of Zhi-Zhi Visuals) carried the cosmic horror themes of the movie through to create a unique 3d abstract art experience. The song is off of the latest Vexillary EP, SurViolence, which features a cow skull as the center point of the cover art. In the video, we follow the transformation of the skull into a new entity brought about cosmic matter of unknown origin. A sentiment echoing the the plot of the source material.

Vexillary is the brainchild of the New York-based producer Reza Seirafi. His diverse work is seeded with a singular undercurrent of gloom and shaped by his unique scientific approach to production.



As a chemist and perfumer, Reza was fascinated by the secret bonds between unrelated chemical ingredients that create well-balanced, other-worldly scents. Reza’s music making process follows the same philosophy, as he magically blends unrelated musical parts to create his own brand of decadent Industrial and techno music.



On his production style, Reza has noted “key changes and odd chords are all over my stuff, connecting seamlessly where they shouldn’t. There’s some magic to it that can’t be explained.”



But Vexillary’s music is far from formulaic, and his records are proof of that. His debut EP for Blaq Records, Chemica Divina, was a conceptual record exploring the themes of chemical sciences and their link to the divine. On his recent EPs, CrossFire and The Brutalist, Reza takes on classic industrial sounds as ingredients and transmutates them through his own brand of alchemy to leave a refreshing modern take in his trail.



With his upcoming release, SurViolence, he’s now added new conceptual ingredients in the mix to tell the tale of the unease that we’re all facing as we approach what may seem to be a dystopian future. Looking into this said future, we can expect Reza to carry on doing music on his own terms to further cement his place as a true force in underground music culture. And if SurViolence is any indication, that exploration will surely remain out of the ordinary.