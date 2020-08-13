HORROR FILM KILLS OFF SOCIAL MEDIA INFLUENCERS

(Las Vegas, NV) August 13, 2020 – Psychoactive Circus Pictures is proud to present Die Influencers Die a blood-splattering, heavy metal-fueled, social media spoofing, feature length horror film starring a legendary cast and a killer soundtrack including tracks from iconic Metal Blade Records.

Die Influencers Die stars Tabitha Stevens (Howard Stern Show, Dr. 90210), Katie Morgan (Zack and Mira Make a Porno), Lizzy Borden (Legendary Rock Star), Jeff Tortora (Blue Man Group), and introducing Frankie Rivers. Featuring special makeup effects by Tom Devlin (Killjoy Goes to Hell, Syfy – Face Off), produced by Tabitha Stevens, Esther Gabriel, Corey Kalman, Die Influencers Die was written and directed by Gary Orona (HBO/Cinemax’s Hotel Erotica & The Erotic Traveler).

To command worldwide social media domination, alpha male influencer Stue Harrington (Frankie Rivers) dupes a group of his peers into an overnight live-streaming event at an abandoned movie studio in Las Vegas, Nevada. Deep behind the old movie sets is the lair of a savage blood thirsty Clown Model… Moxie (Tabitha Stevens) who’s directed to kill these intruders by a sinister Otherworld-Coyote (Lizzy Borden). It’s a bloody 80’s style kill-fest!

The Die Influencers Die soundtrack features some of the biggest names in heavy metal music from Metal Blade Records including Lizzy Borden, The Black Dahlia Murder and Allegaeon.

Die Influencers Die premieres in August 2020 on Vimeo On Demand in a Special Pre-Release, with exclusive uncut behind the scenes bonus footage followed by a general worldwide streaming release on TVOD platforms in September 2020, and it hits SVOD streaming platforms worldwide fourth quarter of 2020.

Watch the trailer of Die Influencers Die at DieInfluencersDie.com

The Special Sneak Pre-Release Version is available at DieInfluencersDie.com

Psychoactive Circus Pictures under Orona Art LLC is a newly formed streaming media releasing entity founded by Gary Orona and Tabitha Stevens to release provocative indie films featuring uncut content with gritty mature themes in the genres of horror and sci-fi thrillers.